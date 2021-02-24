Malaysia Jan CPI dips 0.2% y/y, slower than forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYCPI%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s consumer prices in January dipped 0.2% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, largely due to lower retail fuel prices.

The fall in January’s consumer price index (CPI) was slower than the 0.8% decline forecast by 10 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. In December, the index dropped 1.4%.

January’s decline was driven by a 5.1% slump in the transport sector, though some growth was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services sectors, the statistics department said.

Earlier in the month, the Malaysian government set a ceiling for pump prices amid expectations crude oil prices will trend higher this year on rising global demand. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)