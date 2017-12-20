FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 4:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Nov inflation rate at 3.4 pct y/y, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price
index rose 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier, on
higher transport costs, government data showed on Wednesday.
    The annual inflation rate matched the 3.4 percent forecast
in a Reuters poll, and was down from the 3.7 percent recorded in
October.
    Inflation in November was driven by a hike in costs for
transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the
Statistics Department showed.
    Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 percent
in March, but has since moderated.
    Malaysia's central bank expects 2017 full-year inflation to
be at the higher end of its projected range of 3-4 percent.

    
    MALAYSIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (base 2010) PERCENTAGE CHANGE
           Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug   July  June  May   Apr   Mar
  yr/yr    3.4    3.7    4.3    3.7   3.2   3.6   3.9   4.4   5.1
 mth/mth   0.7    0.2    0.3    0.9   -0.1  -0.2  -0.2  -0.3  -0.1
  
    November 2017 (percentage change year-on-year)       
  Food, non-alcoholic beverages                4.0
                                            
                                                 
  Alcoholic beverages, tobacco                 0.2
                                            
  Clothing, footwear                           -0.5
                                            
  Housing, water, electricity, fuels           2.2
                                            
  Furnishings, household equipment             2.5
                                            
                                                 
  Health                                       2.2
                                            
  Transport                                    10.8
                                            
                                                 
  Communication                                -0.5
                                            
  Recreation services, culture                 0.6
                                            
                                                 
  Education                                    1.5
                                            
  Restaurants, hotels                          2.8
                                            
  Miscellaneous goods/services                 0.7
                                            
                                                 
  Non-food                                     3.2
    
 * For more stories on Malaysia's economy, click
                  

 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
