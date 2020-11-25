Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

Malaysia's October CPI falls 1.5% y/y, faster than forecast

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s consumer prices in October fell for the eighth straight month, declining 1.5% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in October’s consumer price index was slightly faster than the 1.4% decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had fallen 1.4%.

October’s decline was largely driven by lower retail fuel prices, lean costs for housing, utilities and clothing, with the transport sector index falling 10.2% on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up