FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Malaysia May factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, beats forecast
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2017 / 4:02 AM / a month ago

Malaysia May factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, beats forecast

3 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in May rose 4.6 percent from a year
earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, faster than the
previous month's pace.
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast May output growth
to remain unchanged at 4.2 percent for the second month in a
row.
    The robust factory output was supported by strength in the
manufacturing and electricity sectors, according to data from
the Statistics Department.
    Manufacturing output grew 7.3 percent from a year earlier,
while electricity output rose 2.5 percent, the data showed.
Mining output, however, declined. 
    Malaysia's exports surged again in May, rising 32.5 percent
from a year earlier on rising demand from China and strong
shipments of manufactured goods.
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                         May 2017   Apr 2017
                           131.6     126.4
 Pct change yr/yr           4.6       4.2
                                    
 mth/mth                    4.1      -5.4*
                                    
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         May 2017   Apr 2017
                                     yr/yr
                                     (pct) 
 Manufacturing              7.3       6.7
 Electricity                2.5       -1.5
 Mining                    -2.3       -2.0
 *indicates revised figure    
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                             

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.