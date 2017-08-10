CORRECTED-Malaysia June factory output up 4 pct y/y, above forecast

(Corrects manufacturing output figure in paragraph 4)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in June rose 4 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, slightly slower than the previous month's pace.

Output growth beat the 3 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll but was down from the 4.6 percent increase recorded in May.

June's factory output was supported by strength in the manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Manufacturing output rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier in June, while mining output grew 2.4 percent.

Malaysia's exports grew 10 percent from a year earlier in June, well below expectations, as shipments of manufactured goods fell.