Malaysia April factory output rises 4.0% y/y, beats forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 4.0% in April from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

April’s annual output growth was higher than the 2.7% median estimate by nine economists surveyed by Reuters. The pace was faster than March’s growth of 3.1%.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

April’s output growth was boosted by gains in the electricity, manufacturing and mining sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Electricity output rose 5.8% year-on-year, while the manufacturing sector index was up 4.3%.

Mining output expanded 2.3% on year, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports rose unexpectedly in April after two consecutive months of declines, helped by higher shipments of manufactured goods. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)