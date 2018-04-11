FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
April 11, 2018 / 4:07 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Malaysia February factory output up 3 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production rose 3 percent in February from a year earlier,
supported by growth in the manufacturing and electricity
generation sectors, government data showed on Wednesday.
    February's output growth was slightly below the 3.4 percent
annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll.
    In January, annual growth was recorded as 3 percent but it
has since been revised to a 5.4 percent year-on-year rise, after
the base year used to calculate the index was changed from 2010
to 2015, the Statistics Department said in a statement. 

    The index measures factory output from the manufacturing,
electricity generation and mining sectors. 
    Manufacturing output grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier in
February, while the electricity index was up 2.8 percent,
according to data from the Statistics Department.
    Mining output, however, declined 1.6 percent, the data
showed.
    On a monthly basis, factory output fell 10. 3 percent.
    Malaysia's exports had fallen for the first time in 18
months in February, hit by the effects of shorter working days
during the Lunar New Year break.
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity contracted to a five-month low in
March, as production and new orders fell.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2015)  
    (in points; base year 2015=100)    
                          Feb 2018    Jan 2018
                            102        113.8*
 Pct change yr/yr           3.0         5.4*
                                     
 mth/mth                   -10.3        1.5*
                                     
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Feb 2018    Jan 2018
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)       (pct) 
 Manufacturing              4.7         6.9*
 Electricity                2.8         4.3
 Mining                     -1.6        1.5
 *indicates revised figures

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.