Malaysia March factory output rises 3.1% pct y/y, beats forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 3.1% in March from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

March’s annual output growth was higher than the 2.4% median estimate by 9 economists surveyed by Reuters. The pace was faster than February’s growth of 1.7%.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

March’s output growth was boosted by gains in manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Electricity output rose 4.8% year-on-year, while the manufacturing sector index was up 4.1%.

Mining output contracted 0.2% on year, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports fell a second straight month in March, declining 0.5% year-on-year. However, it was an improvement on the 5.3% drop in February, as demand from major trade partner China rebounded. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)