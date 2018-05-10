FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 4:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia March factory output up 3.1 pct y/y, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production index rose 3.1 in March from a year earlier,
supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity
generation sectors, government data showed on Thursday.
    Output growth in March was below the 3.5 percent annual rise
forecast in a Reuters poll, and up slightly from the 3 percent
recorded in February.
    The index measures factory output from the manufacturing,
electricity and mining sectors. 
    Manufacturing output rose 4.1 per cent from a year earlier
in March, while the electricity generation sector grew 4.4
percent, according to data from the Statistics Department.
    The mining sector, however, recorded zero growth in March,
the data showed.
    Malaysia's exports rebounded in March after a slowdown in
the previous month, underpinned by higher shipment of
manufactured goods.
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity shrank for the third consecutive
month in April, as output and new orders declined.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2015)  
    (in points; base year 2015=100)    
                          Mar 2018    Feb 2018
                            n/a         102
 Pct change yr/yr           3.1         3.0
                                     
 mth/mth                    -0.2       -10.3
                                     
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Mar 2018    Feb 2018
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)       (pct) 
 Manufacturing              4.1         4.7
 Electricity                4.4         2.8
 Mining                     0.0         -1.6
 *indicates revised figures

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
