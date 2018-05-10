Malaysia March factory output up 3.1 pct y/y, below f'cast

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index rose 3.1 in March from a year earlier, supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, government data showed on Thursday. Output growth in March was below the 3.5 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and up slightly from the 3 percent recorded in February. The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors. Manufacturing output rose 4.1 per cent from a year earlier in March, while the electricity generation sector grew 4.4 percent, according to data from the Statistics Department. The mining sector, however, recorded zero growth in March, the data showed. Malaysia's exports rebounded in March after a slowdown in the previous month, underpinned by higher shipment of manufactured goods. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity shrank for the third consecutive month in April, as output and new orders declined. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2015) (in points; base year 2015=100) Mar 2018 Feb 2018 n/a 102 Pct change yr/yr 3.1 3.0 mth/mth -0.2 -10.3 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Mar 2018 Feb 2018 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 4.1 4.7 Electricity 4.4 2.8 Mining 0.0 -1.6 *indicates revised figures (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)