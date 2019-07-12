Malaysia May factory output rises 4% y/y, beats forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 4% in May from a year earlier, matching the pace of the previous month, buoyed by gains in all major sectors, government data showed on Friday.

May’s annual output growth beat the 3.5% expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Manufacturing output rose 4.2% from a year earlier in May, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The electricity generation index grew 5.7% year-on-year, while mining output was up 3%, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports had risen in May amid a surge in agricultural shipments, particularly palm oil. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Rashmi Aich)