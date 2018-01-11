FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 4:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia November factory output up 5 pct y/y, above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production rose 5 percent in November from a year
earlier, boosted by gains in all three major sectors, government
data showed on Thursday.
    Factory output was just above the 4.7 percent annual rise
forecast in a Reuters poll, and up from the 3.4 percent growth
in October.
    Manufacturing sector output expanded 6.7 percent from a year
earlier in November, up from 4.2 percent in the previous month,
according to data from the Statistics Department.
    The electricity generation sector rose 3.9 percent
year-on-year in November, while mining output grew marginally by
0.2 percent, the data showed.
    Industrial output reached a two-and-a-half year-high of 6.8
percent in August.
    On a monthly basis, factory output fell 1.4 percent from
October.
    Malaysia's exports in November rose 14.4 percent from a year
ago, slower than the previous month, on lower shipments of
commodities.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                          Nov 2017   Oct 2017
                           134.8       136.7
 Pct change yr/yr           5.0         3.4
                                     
 mth/mth                    -1.4        2.7
                                     
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Nov 2017   Oct 2017
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              6.7         4.2
 Electricity                3.9         4.6
 Mining                     0.2         0.8
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

