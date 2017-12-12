Malaysia Oct factory output up 3.4 pct y/y, misses forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in October grew 3.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row. Factory output was below the 3.8 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 percent growth in September. Industrial output reached a two-and-a-half year-high of 6.8 percent in August. Manufacturing output grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier in October, down from 5.7 percent the previous month, according to data from the Statistics Department. The electricity generation sector rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, but mining output growth slowed to 0.8 percent, the data showed. Malaysia's October exports rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier, snapping a two-month streak of slowing annual growth on the back of higher demand for manufactured and mining goods. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Oct 2017 Sept 2017 136.7 133.1 Pct change yr/yr 3.4 4.7 mth/mth 2.7 -0.1 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Oct 2017 Sept 2017 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 4.2 5.7 Electricity 4.6 2.2 Mining 0.8 2.1 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)