* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial output rose 2.2 percent in August from a year earlier, supported by growth in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Thursday.

August’s output growth was marginally higher than economists’ estimates of a 2.0 percent annual rise, but below July’s 2.6 percent expansion.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Manufacturing output rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, while the electricity generation sectoral index was up 4.0 percent, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Mining output declined for the fourth straight month, falling 4.6 percent in August.

Malaysia’s exports contracted 0.3 percent in August, the first time in six months, on declining palm oil shipments and slowing demand from the United States. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)