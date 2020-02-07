Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.3% y/y

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 1.3% in December from a year earlier, slower than the pace from the prior month as mining activity declined, government data showed on Friday.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors.

Factory output in December came in lower than the 2% expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Mining output in December fell 4.9% from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed, on declines posted in the crude oil and condensate and natural gas indexes.

Manufacturing output was up 3.4% on-year, while the electricity generation sector grew marginally at 0.9%, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports rose for the first time in five months in December, expanding 2.7% on higher demand for manufactured and agriculture goods.