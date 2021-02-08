Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.7% y/y, better than forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rebounded in December after two months of decline, rising 1.7% from a year earlier on higher manufacturing output, government data showed on Monday.

The index, which measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had contracted 2.2% in November.

December’s expansion beat the 0.5% decline forecast by 11 economists in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturing output in December rose 4.1% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output however were down 5.4% and 0.2%, respectively, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports had risen for the fourth straight month in December, expanding 10.8% from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and agricultural products. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)