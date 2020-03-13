Malaysia's Jan factory output rises 0.6% y/y, slows from Dec

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production rose 0.6% in January from a year earlier, the second straight month of slower expansion on a decline in the mining and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday.

It was marginally lower than the 0.7% expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The output index, which measures factory production from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen 1.3% in December, slowing from the 2% pace in the previous month.

Mining output in December fell 3.9% from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed, on declines in the crude oil and condensate indexes.

Manufacturing output was up 2.1% on-year, while the electricity generation sector eased 0.01%, the data showed.

Data released last week showed Malaysia’s exports fell 1.5% in January, contracting after a surprise rebound in the previous month, on weak demand for mining goods. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)