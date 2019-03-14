Malaysia's Jan factory output up 3.2 pct y/y, above forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production grew faster than expected in January, climbing 3.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast January’s annual output growth to come in at 2.4 percent.

The pace was slightly slower than December’s growth, which came in at 3.4 percent annually.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth in January was supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Manufacturing output rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in January, while the electricity generation sectoral index grew 7.8 percent.

Mining output was down 0.9 percent, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports grew 3.1 percent year-on-year in January, better than expected but slower than December’s 4.8 percent expansion. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)