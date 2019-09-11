Industrials
Malaysia's July factory output up 1.2% y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose at its slowest pace in five years in July as mining output slowed, government data showed on Wednesday.

July’s factory output rose 1.2% from a year earlier, the slowest since July 2014 when it grew 0.6%.

Annual output growth in July was sharply below the 3.5% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 3.9% rise seen in June.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

The sectoral indexes for manufacturing and electricity generation rose 4% and 2% year-on-year respectively in July, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Mining output, however, declined 8.4%, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports in July climbed 1.7% from a year earlier, rebounding from a drop in the previous month, lifted by solid demand for manufactured goods and higher shipments to China.

