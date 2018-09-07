Malaysia's July factory output up 2.6 pct y/y, above forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial output rose 2.6 percent in July from a year earlier, supported by strength in the manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, government data showed on Friday.

July’s output growth beat economists’ estimates of a 1.5 percent annual rise, and was faster than the 1.1 percent expansion in June.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Manufacturing output rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in July, while the electricity generation sectoral index was up 4.5 percent, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Mining output, however, declined on an annual basis for the third month in a row, falling 5.9 percent in July.

Malaysia’s exports grew 9.4 percent in July from a year earlier, accelerating for the second month in a row on higher shipments to China and increased demand for manufactured goods. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)