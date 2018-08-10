Malaysia's June factory output up 1.1 pct y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production in June rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday.

June’s output growth was below the 3.2 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and slower than the 3.0 percent pace set in May.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Manufacturing output rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, driven by demand for electrical and electronic equipment products, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products and non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products.

Electricity generation output rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, the data said. Mining output declined 9.4 percent.

Malaysia’s annual export growth in June came in at 7.6 percent, picking up from the 3.4 percent rate set a month earlier. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)