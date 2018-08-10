FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 10, 2018 / 4:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's June factory output up 1.1 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production in June rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday.

June’s output growth was below the 3.2 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and slower than the 3.0 percent pace set in May.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Manufacturing output rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, driven by demand for electrical and electronic equipment products, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products and non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products.

Electricity generation output rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, the data said. Mining output declined 9.4 percent.

Malaysia’s annual export growth in June came in at 7.6 percent, picking up from the 3.4 percent rate set a month earlier. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.