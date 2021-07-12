Malaysia's May industrial output rises 26%, slightly better than forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production rose 26% in May from a year earlier, above market predictions, though the pace of growth eased from a record high scaled in the prior month, government data showed on Monday.

The production index measures factory output in manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.

The expansion in May was faster than the 24.6% annual growth forecast by eight economists in a Reuters poll.

In April, the output index had risen 50.1% on-year, the highest rate in more than a decade. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)