Malaysia's Oct factory output falls 0.5% y/y, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production in October fell 0.5% from a year earlier, mostly dragged down by lower mining output, government data showed on Friday.

The output index, which measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen 1% in September on-year.

October’s decline was in line with the median forecast among 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The mining sector index slumped 10.6% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

According to the data, manufacturing and electricity output in October were up 2.4% and 1%, respectively.

Malaysia’s exports in October had risen 0.2% from a year earlier on higher shipments of palm oil and manufactured goods, government data showed last month. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)