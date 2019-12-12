Malaysia's Oct factory output rise slowest in more than 6 years

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 0.3% in October from a year earlier, its slowest pace in more than six years, as mining output declined, government data showed on Thursday.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors.

Factory output in October was far below the 1.4% expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll, and was the slowest since February 2013, when output had fallen 4.4%.

In September, the index was up 1.7%.

Mining output fell 5.8% from a year earlier in October, data from the Statistics Department showed, with declines posted in the crude oil and natural gas sub-sectors.

Manufacturing output, however, was up 2.2% year-on-year while the electricity generation sector rose 0.5%, the data showed.

Malaysia’s exports had fallen for the third straight month in October, contracting 6.7% year-on-year on lower shipments to major markets such as China and Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)