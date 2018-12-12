Malaysia's Oct factory output up 10.2 pct y/y, above forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 10.2 percent in October from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, supported by strength in the transport, electronics and petroleum sectors, government data showed on Wednesday.

October’s output growth was above the 3.3 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and was up from the 2.3 percent expansion in September.

The index measures output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

The transport equipment & other manufactures products sector saw the quickest pace of expansion at 13.3 percent in October.

Malaysia also saw strong growth in production of electrical and electronics products and in the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic output, with both sectors expanding by 11.5 percent.

Malaysia’s exports surged in October, rising 17.7 percent from a year earlier, amid strong demand from China and higher shipments of manufactured and mining goods. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)