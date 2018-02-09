FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Asia
February 9, 2018 / 4:05 AM / in 11 hours

REFILE-Malaysia December factory output up 2.9 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects to remove extraneous word 'embargo' in headline)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production rose 2.9 percent in December from a year earlier,
weighed down by weakness in the mining sector, government data
showed on Friday.
    Factory output was well below the 4 percent annual rise
forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 5 percent pace set
in November.
    Manufacturing sector output expanded 5.3 percent from a year
earlier in December, slowing from 6.7 percent in the previous
month, according to data from the Statistics Department.
    The electricity generation sector rose 3.9 percent
year-on-year in December, while mining output contracted by 4.1
percent, the data showed.
    Industrial output reached a two-and-a-half year-high of 6.8
percent in August.
    On a monthly basis, factory output rose 2.2 percent from
November.
    Malaysia's exports in December rose 4.7 percent from a year
ago, sharply down from November's 14.4 percent growth as
commodity prices and shipment volumes fell.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                          Dec 2017   Nov 2017
                           137.7       134.8
 Pct change yr/yr           2.9         5.0
                                     
 mth/mth                    2.2        -1.4
                                     
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Dec 2017   Nov 2017
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              5.3         6.7
 Electricity                3.9         3.9
 Mining                     -4.1        0.2
 
 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.