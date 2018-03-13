FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
March 13, 2018 / 4:01 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

REFILE-Malaysia January factory output up 3 pct y/y, sharply below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects to add direction 'up' in headline)
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in January expanded at a pace sharply below
expectations, as growth slowed in the manufacturing sector,
government data showed on Tuesday.
    Factory output grew 3 percent from a year earlier in
January, well below the 7.1 percent annual rise forecast in a
Reuters poll. Industrial output was up 2.9 percent in December.

    Manufacturing output grew by 4.8 percent year-on-year in
January, compared with 5.3 percent in the previous month,
according to data from the Statistics Department.
    The electricity generation sector rose 4.3 percent annually,
while mining output grew 1.5 percent, the data showed.
    On a monthly basis, factory output fell 4.5 percent.
    Malaysia's exports jumped 17.9 percent in January from a
year earlier, surging after two months of slower growth, on the
back of higher demand for manufactured goods and commodities.

    However, a private manufacturing purchasing managers' index
showed Malaysian factory activity contracted in February, on a
decline in new orders.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2010)  
    (in points; base year 2010=100)    
                          Jan 2018   Dec 2017
                           131.5       137.7
 Pct change yr/yr           3.0         2.9
                                     
 mth/mth                    -4.5        2.2
                                     
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Jan 2018   Dec 2017
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              4.8         5.3
 Electricity                4.3         3.9
 Mining                     1.5        -4.1
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.