UPDATE 1-Malaysia Sept factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, misses forecast
November 9, 2017 / 4:34 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia Sept factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in September expanded at a pace well below
expectations, as growth slowed across all sectors.
    Factory output grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier in
September, below the 6.1 percent annual rise forecast in a
Reuters poll.
    Industrial output was up 6.8 percent in August.
    Manufacturing output grew by only 5.7 percent year on year
in September, compared to a growth of 7.6 percent in August,
according to data from the Statistics Department.
    Growth slowed across all sub-sectors like petroleum,
chemical, rubber and plastic products, electrical and electronic
products and food, beverages and tobacco products. 
    The electricity generation sector rose 2.2 percent
year-on-year, while mining output grew 2.1 percent. 
    Malaysia's exports in September rose 14.8 percent from a
year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row,
despite strong demand for manufactured goods in China and
Europe.
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
       (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                   Sept 2017  Aug 2017
                     133.1     133.2
 Pct change yr/yr     4.7       6.8
                              
 mth/mth             -0.1       -0.2
                              
    
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)              
   
                         Sept 2017   Aug 2017
                                      yr/yr
                                      (pct) 
 Manufacturing           5.7           7.6
 Electricity             2.2           3.0
 Mining                  2.1           5.3
 
 (Reporting by KL bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
