UPDATE 1-Malaysia Sept factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, misses forecast

(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in September expanded at a pace well below expectations, as growth slowed across all sectors. Factory output grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier in September, below the 6.1 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Industrial output was up 6.8 percent in August. Manufacturing output grew by only 5.7 percent year on year in September, compared to a growth of 7.6 percent in August, according to data from the Statistics Department. Growth slowed across all sub-sectors like petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, electrical and electronic products and food, beverages and tobacco products. The electricity generation sector rose 2.2 percent year-on-year, while mining output grew 2.1 percent. Malaysia's exports in September rose 14.8 percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row, despite strong demand for manufactured goods in China and Europe. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Sept 2017 Aug 2017 133.1 133.2 Pct change yr/yr 4.7 6.8 mth/mth -0.1 -0.2 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Sept 2017 Aug 2017 yr/yr (pct) Manufacturing 5.7 7.6 Electricity 2.2 3.0 Mining 2.1 5.3 (Reporting by KL bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)