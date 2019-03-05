Malaysia c.bank holds key interest rate at 3.25 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, with resilient exports and domestic consumption helping to prop up economic growth.

All 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) would hold its overnight policy rate (OPR) .

“At the current level of the OPR, the degree of monetary accommodativeness is consistent with the intended policy stance,” BNM said in a statement. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)