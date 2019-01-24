Malaysia's c.bank holds key interest rate at 3.25 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 3.25 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, with inflation subdued and economic growth supported by domestic consumption.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) would hold its overnight policy rate (OPR) .

“At the current level of the OPR, the degree of monetary accommodativeness is consistent with the intended policy stance,” BNM said in a statement.