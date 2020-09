KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rates steady at a record low on Thursday, holding fire after four consecutive rate cuts this year, as the coronavirus-hit economy showed tentative signs of recovery.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its overnight policy rate at 1.75%. Six out of 13 economists polled by Reuters had expected rates to remain unchanged. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)