Malaysia's c.bank keeps key rate at 3.00% as expected

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank held its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, as expected, saving its policy ammunition in case global growth falters further next year.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BMN) said it was leaving the overnight policy rate at 3.00%.

Eight out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll had expected BNM to keep the rate unchanged. The other three predicted a 25 bps cut.

The central bank last cut its policy rate in May by 25 basis points, in a bid to boost growth amid concerns over flagging global demand. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Kim Coghill)