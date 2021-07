KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an extended lockdown imposed to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Twelve of 13 economists in a Reuters poll had expected Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to hold its overnight policy rate steady at 1.75%. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)