Malaysia's c.bank leaves key rate at 3.00%, as expected

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank held its key interest rate on Thursday, as expected, saying it expects the economy to continue to be supported by resilient domestic economic activity.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BMN) said it was leaving the overnight policy rate at 3.00%.

Nine out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll had expected BNM to keep the rate unchanged. The other two predicted a 25 bps cut.

In a bid to help growth, BNM cut its policy rate in May by 25 basis points. It was the central bank’s first cut since 2016. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)