Malaysia's c.bank leaves key rate unchanged at 1.75%

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday on expectations a recently launched COVID-19 vaccination programme will help boost consumer and business sentiment, underpinning an economic recovery.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its overnight policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, as forecast by 11 out of 15 economists in a Reuters poll. The other four economists had predicted a rate cut. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)