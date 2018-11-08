REFILE--Malaysia's c.bank holds key interest rate at 3.25 pct

Corrections News
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 3.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation muted and the ringgit among the more resilient emerging market currencies this year.

All 10 economists polled by Reuters had forecast that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) would hold its overnight policy rate (OPR) .

“At the current level of the OPR, the degree of monetary accommodativeness is consistent with the intended policy stance,” BNM said in a statement.

The central bank last raised its key rate in January to “normalise” policy. That was the first hike since July 2014, and the first rate change since July 2016, when there was a cut by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

