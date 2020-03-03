UPDATE 1-Malaysia's c.bank cuts key rate to mitigate virus impact

(Adds details, comments)

* Malaysia’s c.bank cuts policy rate 25 bps cut to 2.5%

* C.bank says rate cut to provide ‘more accommodative monetary environment’

By Joseph Sipalan

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank cut its key interest rate on Tuesday to the lowest in 10 years, to reduce the impact of the coronavirus oubreak on the country’s exports and tourism.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) cut its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, its second cut to its benchmark rate this year.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee said the virus outbreak will weigh on Malaysia’s economy, particularly in the first quarter, and add further pressure on full-year growth as the Southeast Asian country continues to grapple with weakness in commodity-related sectors.

“The reduction in the OPR is intended to provide a more accommodative monetary environment to support the projected improvement in economic growth amid price stability,” the committee said in a statement.

This is the second cut to BNM’s benchmark rate this year and comes after a week of political turmoil in which Muhyiddin Yassin took over as prime minister following the resignation of 94-year-old Mahathir Mahathir.

The central bank made a surprise 25 basis point cut in January, in what it described was a “pre-emptive measure” to shore up growth prospects.

Economists in a Reuters poll were split on whether the central bank would cut its benchmark rate, with six out of 11 seeing a 25 basis point cut.

The move follows a cut by Australia’s central bank earlier on Tuesday to slash its benchmark rate to a record low and ahead of plans by the Group of Seven nations to work together to soften the global economic hit of the coronavirus.

Last month, BNM reported growth of 3.6% for the fourth quarter, the country’s weakest quarterly pace since the global financial crisis. Full-year growth for 2019 came in at 4.3%, at the bottom end of the central bank’s forecast.

BNM Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus had said then that there was “ample room” to adjust interest rates, as analysts see sustained pressure on global supply chains and tourism from the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the government unveiled a 20 billion ringgit ($4.76 billion) stimulus package to cushion the blow from the outbreak, providing tax breaks and cash aid to affected companies, among others. ($1 = 4.2050 ringgit)