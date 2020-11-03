UPDATE 1-Malaysia's c.bank keeps interest rates unchanged at 1.75%

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank held its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, as the export-reliant economy showed signs of recovery after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75%, after having already delivered 125 basis points of rate cuts this year.

Nine out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast no change to the benchmark rate.

The central bank said there was significant improvement in economic activity in the third quarter, with the outlook for 2021 even more upbeat thanks to a recovery in global demand and in public and private sector spending.

“Nevertheless, the pace of recovery will be uneven across sectors, with economic activity in some industries remaining below pre-pandemic levels, and a slower improvement in the labour market,” BNM said in a statement.

Malaysia’s economy plunged into its first contraction since the 2009 global financial crisis in the second quarter but has since shown signs of recovery with exports rising at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September. .

The rate decision comes just days before Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration is due to present its first budget on Friday.

Facing a challenge from the opposition and dissent within his coalition, Muhyiddin has urged lawmakers to pass the 2021 budget to tackle the fallout of the pandemic as Malaysia sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The government has already rolled out 305 billion ringgit ($73.41 billion) in stimulus measures this year to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the public and businesses.