Malaysia's c.bank reserves unchanged at $101.5 bln as of Nov 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves stood at $101.5 billion as of Nov. 15, the central bank said on Wednesday, unchanged from Oct. 31 when it was last reported. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Nov 15 Oct 31 Oct 13 Sept 29 Total gross 101.5 101.5 101.4 101.2 international reserves Foreign currency 95.0 95.0 94.7 94.8 reserves IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.0 3.2 2.9 ($1 = 4.1170 ringgit) (Reporting by KL Bureau; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)