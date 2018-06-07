FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 7:01 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysia's cenbank reserves drop to $108.5 bln as of May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves dropped to $108.5
billion as of May 31, down from $109.4 billion as of May 15, the central bank said on Thursday.
    The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt, said Bank Negara Malaysia. 
    The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions
of dollars:
                             May 31   May 15      April 30   April 13
 Total gross international   108.5    109.4       109.5      110.0
 reserves                                                    
 Foreign currency reserves   102.1    102.8       102.9      103.2
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8         0.8        0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2         1.2        1.2
 Gold                        1.6      1.6         1.6        1.6
 Other reserve assets        2.8      3.0         3.0        3.2
 
($1 = 3.9740 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
