Malaysia's cenbank reserves drop to $108.5 bln as of May 31

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves dropped to $108.5 billion as of May 31, down from $109.4 billion as of May 15, the central bank said on Thursday. The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt, said Bank Negara Malaysia. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: May 31 May 15 April 30 April 13 Total gross international 108.5 109.4 109.5 110.0 reserves Foreign currency reserves 102.1 102.8 102.9 103.2 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 Other reserve assets 2.8 3.0 3.0 3.2 ($1 = 3.9740 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)