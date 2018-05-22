FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Malaysia's cenbank reserves drop to $109.4 bln as of May 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves dropped to $109.4
billion as of May 15, marginally down from $109.5 billion as of April 30, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
    The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt, said Bank Negara Malaysia. 
    The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions
of dollars:
                             May 15   April 30    April 13   March 30
 Total gross international   109.4    109.5       110.0      107.8
 reserves                                                    
 Foreign currency reserves   102.8    102.9       103.2      101.3
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8         0.8        0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2         1.2        1.2
 Gold                        1.6      1.6         1.6        1.6
 Other reserve assets        3.0      3.0         3.2        2.9
 
($1 = 3.9700 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
