Malaysia's cenbank reserves drop to $109.4 bln as of May 15

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves dropped to $109.4 billion as of May 15, marginally down from $109.5 billion as of April 30, the central bank said on Tuesday. The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt, said Bank Negara Malaysia. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: May 15 April 30 April 13 March 30 Total gross international 109.4 109.5 110.0 107.8 reserves Foreign currency reserves 102.8 102.9 103.2 101.3 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.0 3.2 2.9 ($1 = 3.9700 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)