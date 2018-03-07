FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018

Malaysia's cenbank reserves edge up to $103.7 bln as of Feb 28

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $103.7 billion as of Feb. 28 from
$103.6 billion as of Feb. 15, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.2 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Feb 28   Feb 15   Jan 30   Jan 15
 Total gross international   103.7    103.6    103.7    103.0
 reserves                                               
 Foreign currency reserves   97.1     97.0     97.1     96.3
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                        1.5      1.5      1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.1      3.1      3.1      3.2
 
