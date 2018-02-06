FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 7:00 AM

Malaysia's cenbank reserves edge up to $103.7 bln as of Jan 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose slightly to $103.7 billion as of
Jan. 30, up from $103.0 billion as of Jan. 15, the central bank
said on Tuesday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.2 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Jan 30   Jan 15   Dec 29  Dec 15
 Total gross international   103.7    103.0    102.4   102.2
 reserves                                              
 Foreign currency reserves   97.1     96.3     96.0    95.7
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8     0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2     1.2
 Gold                        1.5      1.5      1.5     1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.1      3.2      2.9     3.0
 
($1 = 3.9150 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
