Malaysia's cenbank reserves edge up to $103.9 bln as of March 15

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $103.9 billion as of March 15 from $103.7 billion as of Feb. 15, the central bank said on Thursday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.3 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Mar 15 Feb 28 Feb 15 Jan 30 Total gross international 103.9 103.7 103.6 103.7 reserves Foreign currency reserves 97.4 97.1 97.0 97.1 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.1 3.1 3.1 (Reporting by KL Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)