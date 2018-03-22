FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018

Malaysia's cenbank reserves edge up to $103.9 bln as of March 15

Reuters Staff

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $103.9 billion as of March 15
from $103.7 billion as of Feb. 15, the central bank said on
Thursday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.3 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Mar 15   Feb 28   Feb 15   Jan 30
 Total gross international   103.9    103.7    103.6    103.7
 reserves                                               
 Foreign currency reserves   97.4     97.1     97.0     97.1
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                        1.5      1.5      1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.0      3.1      3.1      3.1
 
 (Reporting by KL Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
