Malaysia's cenbank reserves fall to $103.6 bln as of Feb 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves fell to $103.6 billion as of Feb. 15, marginally down from $103.7 billion as of Jan. 30, the central bank said on Thursday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.1 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Feb 15 Jan 30 Jan 15 Dec 29 Total gross international 103.6 103.7 103.0 102.4 reserves Foreign currency reserves 97.0 97.1 96.3 96.0 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.1 3.1 3.2 2.9 (Reporting by KL Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)