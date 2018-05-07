FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 7:04 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysia's cenbank reserves fall to $109.5 bln as of April 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves edged down to $109.5 billion as of April
30, from $110 billion as of April 13, the central bank said on
Monday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to
finance 7.5 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Apr 30   Apr 13   Mar 30   Mar 15
 Total gross international   109.5    110.0    107.8    103.9
 reserves                                               
 Foreign currency reserves   102.9    103.2    101.3    97.4
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                        1.6      1.6      1.6      1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.0      3.2      2.9      3.0
 
 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sam Holmes)
