Malaysia's cenbank reserves fall to $109.5 bln as of April 30

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves edged down to $109.5 billion as of April 30, from $110 billion as of April 13, the central bank said on Monday. Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Apr 30 Apr 13 Mar 30 Mar 15 Total gross international 109.5 110.0 107.8 103.9 reserves Foreign currency reserves 102.9 103.2 101.3 97.4 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.2 2.9 3.0 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sam Holmes)