Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $102.4 bln as of Dec 29

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $102.4 billion as of Dec. 29, from $102.2 billion as of Dec. 15, the central bank said on Friday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.2 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Dec 29 Dec 15 Nov 30 Nov 15 Total gross international 102.4 102.2 101.9 101.5 reserves Foreign currency reserves 96.0 95.7 95.4 95.0 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 2.9 3.0 3.0 3.0 ($1 = 3.9925 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)