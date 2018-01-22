Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $103.0 bln as of Jan 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $103.0 billion as of Jan. 15, from $102.4 billion on Dec. 29, the central bank said on Monday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.1 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Jan 15 Dec 29 Dec 15 Nov 30 Total gross international 103.0 102.4 102.2 101.9 reserves Foreign currency reserves 96.3 96.0 95.7 95.4 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.2 2.9 3.0 3.0 ($1 = 3.9925 ringgit) (Reporting by KL Bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)