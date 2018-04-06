FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $107.8 bln as of March 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves edged up to $107.8 billion as of March
30, from $103.9 billion as of March 15, the central bank said on
Friday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to
finance 7.4 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Mar 30   Mar 15   Feb 28   Feb 15
 Total gross international   107.8    103.9    103.7    103.6
 reserves                                               
 Foreign currency reserves   101.3    97.4     97.1     97.0
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                        1.6      1.5      1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets        2.9      3.0      3.1      3.1
 
 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
