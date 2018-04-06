Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $107.8 bln as of March 30

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves edged up to $107.8 billion as of March 30, from $103.9 billion as of March 15, the central bank said on Friday. Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Mar 30 Mar 15 Feb 28 Feb 15 Total gross international 107.8 103.9 103.7 103.6 reserves Foreign currency reserves 101.3 97.4 97.1 97.0 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 2.9 3.0 3.1 3.1 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)