Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $110 bln as of April 13

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $110.0 billion as of April 13, from $107.8 billion as of March 30, the central bank said on Friday. Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Apr 13 Mar 30 Mar 15 Feb 28 Total gross international 110.0 107.8 103.9 103.7 reserves Foreign currency reserves 103.2 101.3 97.4 97.1 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.2 2.9 3.0 3.1 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)