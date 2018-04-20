FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018

Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $110 bln as of April 13

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $110.0 billion as of April 13,
from $107.8 billion as of March 30, the central bank said on
Friday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to
finance 7.7 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Apr 13   Mar 30   Mar 15   Feb 28
 Total gross international   110.0    107.8    103.9    103.7
 reserves                                               
 Foreign currency reserves   103.2    101.3    97.4     97.1
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                        1.6      1.6      1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.2      2.9      3.0      3.1
 
