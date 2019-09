KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s gross international reserves stood at $103.5 billion as of Sept. 13, unchanged from Aug. 30, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt, Bank Negara Malaysia said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; editing by Jason Neely)